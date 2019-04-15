Home States Odisha

Niranjan faces litmus test in Sonepur

Locals dissatisfied with the sorry state of primary education and ailing healthcare sector in the constituency

Published: 15th April 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanjay Kumar Mishra
Express News Service

BALANGIR:  A strong anti-incumbency factor is posing a big challenge to sitting BJD MLA of Sonepur Assembly seat Niranjan Pujari. Though Niranjan has a headstart over his rival BJP and Congress candidates, both being first-timers, he is facing tough questions from the electorate. Niranjan won consecutively from the erstwhile Binka Assembly segment in 2000 and 2004 elections. After delimitation, Binka was merged with Sonepur and Niranjan has been representing the seat since the last two terms. Sources said locals are dissatisfied with the sorry state of primary education and ailing healthcare sector in the constituency.

While road connectivity has improved significantly during his tenure, rural voters feel various other sectors have been neglected. Moreover, many social security schemes launched by the State Government have not been properly implemented in the region. Sensing trouble, Niranjan too has started putting in extra efforts to woo voters and has embarked on door-to-door campaigning. On the other hand, BJP candidate Ashok Pujari, who has entered the poll fray for the first time, is trying to capitalise on the ‘Modi wave’ and the welfare schemes launched by the NDA Government at the Centre.

Sources said the saffron party has a strong network in the segment and is using every trick in the book to sway voters in its favour. Ashok is also trying to trying to take advantage of the simmering anti-incumbency against Niranjan. The BJP candidate enjoys a good rapport with voters and is believed to put up a strong fight against Niranjan. Congress candidate Chittaranjan Mishra is also leaving no stone unturned to woo the electorate. The party has traditional vote-bank of ST, SC and backward communities in the segment. The recent visit of AICC president Rahul Gandhi to Odisha has also given it a boost and infused confidence among the workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp