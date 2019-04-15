Home States Odisha

No Modi wave, Naveen is miles ahead: Achyuta

‘My focus will be on overall development. I am committed for a stronger and a resilient Kandhamal’

Published: 15th April 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Achyuta Samanta

By Hemant Rout
Express News Service

Fielding well-known educational entrepreneur and the founder of KIIT-KISS Achyuta Samanta from Kandhamal is no less than a mastertactic by Naveen Patnaik. The BJD Rajya Sabha member’s KISS has ensured education opportunities to thousands of tribal children from the district that has been ravaged by backwardness, Maoist influence and communal polarisation. Hoping for the goodwill generated by his works and the popularity of Naveen Patnaik to work in his favour, Achyuta speaks to Hemant Rout on the road ahead

You are from Cuttack district but the party parachuted you to Kandhamal. Being an outsider, how are you approaching voters?

I do not feel people in Kandhamal treat me as an outsider. I have dedicated my life for social service. My 30-year-long service has brought me closer to people from different strata of the society. Wherever I go, I get immense love and support from them. I am overwhelmed with the affection showered upon me by the peace-loving people of the constituency. The response has been great.

Your political career started a year ago and you are facing a veteran Kharabela Swain who is a three-time MP from BJP.

I don’t face any threat from him. I am seeking the mandate of the people and so is he. As a politician, my entry to the constituency was on February 10 when I attended a meeting with Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik. I was a co-observer of the party for the district and asked to focus on developmental works. I am grateful to the BJD supremo that he gave me the opportunity.

The party dropped sitting MP Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh. You must be under pressure.

It was the decision of the party which did what it thought to be the best. I hope I will not let BJD down. I have been getting immense support from all seven Assembly segments under the seat. Pratyusha madam might have left the party, but personally she is good to me.

From an education entrepreneur to full-fledged politician, how do you describe the transition?

Not only education sector, but I also used to work for the society in toto. I have been with the people, for the people and by the people for the last three decades. Earlier, I was confined to an organisation but now I can serve people from across sections.

There is an under-current or wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. How do you compare the popularity of Naveen and Modi?

They cannot be compared. Both are popular in their respective areas. The CM is a household name in Odisha which is different from other States. No under-current or wave works here. The BJD led by Naveen Patnaik is far ahead of other parties. Kandhamal is one of the under-developed districts in Odisha. What are your plans for the constituency if voted to power? Be it education, health, infrastructure or industrialisation, my focus will be on overall development of the area. I am committed for a stronger, developed and a resilient Kandhamal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Achyuta Samanta BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp