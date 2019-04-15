Police station vandalised after accident

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Enraged villagers barged into Katarbaga police station on Sunday and ransacked it demanding compensation for an accident victim. According to reports, a local resident, Prasanta Dhurua (35), who was walking towards his house along with his wife Sabita (30) and two-year-old daughter, was hit by a speeding MUV. He died on the spot.

Prasanta’s wife and daughter sustained critical injuries and were rushed to VIMSAR, Burla. Tension flared up after Prasanta’s body reached the village. The aggrieved villagers blocked the road in front of the police station, placed the body on the road and demanded compensation for the bereaved family. Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhabani Shankar Udgata said the situation is under control. Nine persons have been arrested.