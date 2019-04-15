Home States Odisha

Sambit helps carry body for cremation

He was the sole earning member of a family of six. The 45-yearold man died in a private hospital due to a brain stroke in Cuttack. His body was brought to Ranitola.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Jumping into opportunities and cashing in on them is what politicians must be good at. Though a newcomer in the world of politics, BJD candidate for Paradip Assembly segment Sambit Routray seems to have learnt the tricks of the trade. On Sunday, Sambit set an example for others by helping to carry the body of one Mohan Mohapatra of Ranitola village under Tirtol police limits to the cremation ground. Mohapatra was working as a driver and led a life of penury.

He was the sole earning member of a family of six. The 45-yearold man died in a private hospital due to a brain stroke in Cuttack. His body was brought to Ranitola. As soon as Sambit heard of the incident, he rushed to the deceased’s house and helped carry his body to the cremation ground. He also ensured that the man was given a decent funeral. Sambit was accompanied by Mohapatra’s son, brother and a friend. The deceased’s wife Manorama said it would be tough for the family to survive with its sole earning member no more. She said Sambit’s assistance and gesture gave the family the much-needed moral strength to overcome the grief.

Ironically, Mohapatra’s family are supporters of the Congress. Sarpanch of Porgadeipur gram panchayat Sunita Samantaray said Routray called the local BJD leaders to make arrangements for the funeral and the last rites of the deceased were conducted as per rituals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp