Temperature crosses 40 degree at 11 places

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury level is increasing each passing day in the State with Titlagarh recording the highest temperature of 43.5 degree Celsius on Sunday. About 10 other places, including Bhubaneswar, witnessed 40 degree Celsius earlier in the day. While Angul recorded 42.7 degree Celsius, Balangir registered 42.5 followed by Talcher 42.3, Jharsuguda 41.8, Sonepur 41.4, Sambalpur 41.1, Bhawanipatna 41, Hirakud 40.9, Malkangiri 40.6 and Bhubaneswar 40.2 on Sunday.

Sundargarh recorded 39.5 degree Celsius and Cuttack 39.4. According to a Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre bulletin, maximum temperatures were above normal at a few places in south interior Odisha on Sunday. Met officials said light rains or thunder showers are likely to occur at isolated places in Koraput, Nabarangapur, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Balangir, Angul, Keonjhar, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday. Similarly, thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, is likely to occur in Koraput,

Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Balangir, Angul, Keonjhar, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. "The sweltering weather can be attributed to hot north-westerly winds and clear sky conditions. However, the temperature is likely decrease from April 16 under the influence of a Nor'wester accompanied by scattered rainfall," Director of Centre for Environment and Climate Sarat Chandra Sahu said.