20 per cent in fray for Lok Sabha seats face criminal cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 20 per cent or 7 out of 35 candidates contesting second phase Lok Sabha polls in Odisha have criminal cases pending against them, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

An analysis of the affidavits by ADR, report of which was released here on Monday, revealed that two out of four (50 pc) Lok Sabha candidates from Congress and one of five (20 pc) candidates from BJP have criminal cases pending against them. However, no BJD candidate has declared any criminal case, the report revealed.

The lone candidate from CPI also has a criminal case pending against him. Likewise, 29 pc or two out of seven contesting Independent candidates face criminal cases.

A total of five Lok Sabha constituencies - Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska along with 35 Assembly segments under them are going to polls on April 18.

The ADR report stated that of the 241 out of 244 candidates contesting Assembly elections, 84 (35 pc) have criminal cases and 68 (28 pc) face serious criminal charges.

At least 17 Congress (53 pc)candidates for Assembly seats have criminal cases pending against them. Likewise, 37 pc or 13 BJD and 31 pc or 10 BJP candidates face criminal charges.

Four or 17 pc out of 23 BSP candidates for Assembly elections also have pending criminal cases against them.

Number of crorepatis

The report also revealed that a total of 81 crorepatis are in fray in the second phase. Eleven out of 35 LS candidates have declared assets over ` 1 crore. They include, four BJP, three BJD, two Congress, one BSP and one Independent contestant. BJP’s Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo tops the list with assets worth over `37.95 crore. The average assets of LS candidates in Phase II is `2.65 crore.

Likewise, 70 Assembly candidates have assets worth over ` 1 crore. They include 21 BJD, 20 BJP, 13 Congress and 12 Independents. BJD supremo and Assembly candidate from Hinjili, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tops the list with assets worth over `63 crore. The average assets of candidates contesting Phase II Assembly polls is `1.93 crore.

Educational qualification

Eleven of 35 LS candidates have educational qualification between Class V and Plus II, while 22 are graduates. Similarly, of 241 Assembly candidates, 111 or 46 pc have declared their educational qualification between Class V and Plus II, while 121 candidates are graduates.