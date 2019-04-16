975 sensitive poll booths in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Out of the total 2,243 polling booths in Cuttack district, as many as 975 have been identified as sensitive. As per reports, while 706 polling stations are under the jurisdiction of Commissionerate police, 1,573 polling stations are under the control of State police. Of the total 706 polling stations set up in the urban areas, 234 have been identified as sensitive. Similarly, out of the 1,573 polling stations set up in the rural areas, as many as 741 are sensitive.

Police are verifying the records of disturbances during the last elections to identify hyper-sensitive booths in the district. All the vulnerable booths will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras and placed under video surveillance. Besides, micro-observers and additional paramilitary forces will be deployed in such booths.

A total of seven companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed for smooth conduct of elections in the district.

Three companies of the paramilitary force, 140 mobile parties, 167 police officers, 1,900 havildars, constables, home guards and gram rakhis and as many as 21 platoons of police force will be engaged in the rural areas.

The rest 4 companies of CRPF, 150 police officers, more than 1,500 havildars, constables, home guards, gram rakhis and eight platoons of police force will be deployed in the urban areas of the district.

The Cuttack Parliamentary constituency has a total of 20,29,855 voters including 10,61,862 male, 9,67,740 female and 253 transgenders.