Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik richest among 244 candidates in Phase 2 Odisha assembly polls; Report

The Odisha Election Watch which released the report is a part of the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Published: 16th April 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the richest among the 244 candidates contesting the assembly elections, in the 2nd phase, scheduled on April 18, a report released by Odisha Election Watch said Monday.

The Odisha Election Watch is a part of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). "Of the 244 candidates in the fray for the 35 assembly segments, 70 are corepatis," said Odisha Election Watch Convenor Ranjan Mohanty, adding that 13 candidates have assets worth Rs 5 crore and above, and 24 others have assets between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.

While Patnaik, who is contesting from two assembly segments, Hinjili and Bijepur, tops the list of rich candidates with total assets worth Rs 63 crore, BJP candidate K V Singhdeo contesting from Patnagarh segment in Bolangir district stands second with total assets worth Rs 37 crore, the report said.

ALSO READ |  Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate declares Rs 895 crore family assets, becomes richest Telugu politician

BJD's Jharsuguda candidate, Naba Kishore Das, is in the third place with total assets worth Rs 33 crore, it said. Das is followed by BJD candidate Saroj Kumar Meher of Patnagarh seat with total assets worth Rs 31 crore.

Other rich candidates are BJP's Bijay Kumar Swain (Rs 15 cr), BJD's Arkesh Narayan Singhdeo (Rs 15 crore), BJD's Nandini Devi (Rs 11 crore), BJP's Dinesh Jain (Rs 8 cr), BJP's Pitamber Acharya (Rs 7 crore) and BJD's Kishore Kumar Mohanty (Rs 7 crore), the report added.

BSP candidate Narayan Versa contesting from Bhatli assembly segment only has Rs 8,044.

Incidentally, K V Singhdeo's wife Sangeeta Singhdeo was also on the top of the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha with assets worth Rs 37 crore. Of the 35 candidates contesting for five Lok Sabha seats in the second phase of the elections, 11 are crorepatis, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Election Odisha Assembly Elections ADR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp