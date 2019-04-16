Direct contest between Radharani and Kishore

Home States Odisha

The Congress has left the seat for CPI after failing to get a suitable candidate and the latter fielded trade union leader Ramesh Tripathy from the seat. 

JHARSUGUDA: With the Congress not fielding any candidate, a direct fight is on the cards between the BJP and BJD in Brajrajnagar Assembly segment. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Radharani Panda from the constituency against BJD’s Kishore Kumar Mohanty who is the Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). The Congress has left the seat for CPI after failing to get a suitable candidate and the latter fielded trade union leader Ramesh Tripathy from the seat. 

Political observers said Radharani is facing tough challenge from Kishore as she has failed to strike rapport with people of the segment. Also, she failed to undertake any visible development in the segment during her tenure as the MLA. She is depending on Modi’s popularity and Centre’s welfare schemes to win voter’s confidence. 

Kishore, who is the former Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and three times MLA from the negihbouring Jharsuguda Assembly, is using Naveen’s clean image and various development measures undertaken by his Government to attract voters. Ramesh is raising issues like development of farmers and farming, welfare of fishermen depending on Hirakud dam reservoir besides, welfare of coalmine workers and other industrial workers to sway the voters in his favour. 

The Brajrajnagar Assembly, which comes under Bargarh parliamentary constituency, covers Brajrajnagar Municipality, Belpahar Municipality, Lakhanpur block and parts of Jharsuguda block. The Assembly constituency is going to polls in the second phase on April 18. 

In 2014 elections, Radharani grabbed the Assembly segment after defeating Anup Kumar Sai, who fought the election as BJD nominee after deserting the Congress, by a margin of 6,790 votes. Prior to this, Congress candidate Anup defeated BJP stalwart Suresh Pujari by a slender margin of 1,742 votes in 2009 polls. 

Observers added that there will be a tough fight between BJP and BJD candidates in the Assembly segment. Failure of Radharani to perform is a major drawback for her. On the other hand, support of influential Naba Kishore Das, who is contesting from the neighboruing Jharsuugda Assembly as BJD nominee, for Kishore is an advantage for the BJD in the Assembly segment.

