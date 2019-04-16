Eggs hurled at CM’s carcade  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: EGGS were hurled at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s carcade in Balangir on Monday evening.

The incident took place in Salebhata under Loisingha police limits when the BJD supremo was on his way to Bargarh from Balangir after completing a road show here.

After some unidentified miscreants hurled eggs at Naveen’s carcade, police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Former MP of Balangir Balgopal Mishra and some of his supporters have been detained.