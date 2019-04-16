Home States Odisha

For prosperity, Yogi urges voters to elect Modi

Dual BJP Govt can stop Maoism, religious conversion, he asserts
 

Published: 16th April 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath at the election meeting in Rourkela I Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/PHULBANI/ANGUL: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his Odisha counterpart and BJD supremo  Naveen Patnaik has moved to a new Assembly segment fearing defeat from his traditional seat. 

Similar is the case with Rahul Gandhi who fearing defeat in Amethi fled to Kerala, Yogi said during his election rallies at Rourkela, Phulbani and Angul. “This means that they know that they  are going to lose in their traditional constituencies” the BJP star campaigner said, adding both the  BJD and Congress have no agenda of development and their only priority is power.

In a scathing attack on the BJD Government, Yogi said the party leaders are involved in multiple  scams and have miserably failed in utilising Central funds for State’s development. Stating that  the BJD Government has no concern for youths, farmers and women, he said Odisha’s  development needs double engine push with dual BJP Government in State and Centre to benefit  all sections of people, contain Maoism and stop religious conversion.

At Phulbani, the Hindutva poster boy of BJP blamed the State Government for the murder of  Lakshmanananda Saraswati in Kandhamal 11 years back. Saraswati, he said, was working tirelessly  for the upliftment of tribals of the district.

Addressing the rally at Rourkela, he sought votes for Sundargarh LS candidate and Union Tribal  Affairs Minister Jual Oram besides Rourkela, RN Pali and Birmitrapur Assembly seats candidates  Nihar Ray, Jagabandhu Behera and Shankar Oram respectively. Heaping praises on Jual, he said  Brahmani bridge and Ispat General Hospital upgradation projects are being expedited while air  connectivity with Rourkela airport is a matter of time.  He said four Eklavya Model Schools started  working and 13 more in Sundargarh are on the anvil to benefit tribal students. 

There is wave in favour of Modi in the country for his development works and people want to see  him again as Prime Minister, he said and asserted that the BJP will form the government in State  and Centre. He said Modi Government provided shelters to crores of poor families, toilets to 9.5  crore families, seven crore LPG connections, power connections to four crores poor families,  opened 37 crores Jan Dhan accounts and 12.5 crore farmers got enrolled for annual assistance of  `6,000. 

Reiterating that ‘Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai’, Yogi said the BJP is committed to the vision of  ‘Ek Bharat Shresta Bharat’. Raising issues of lack of employment and migration in Odisha, the  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said people of the State have made up their minds to change the BJD  Government.
Speaking about China, he said during Congress era, China would frequently intrude into Indian territory and Pakistan would behead Indian soldiers. “Now China would not dare’, he said, adding after Pulwama the Modi Government dismantled terror camps in Pakistan and broke its backbone. 
He accused the grand old party and Opposition parties of bearing negative and anti-national mindset with soft approach towards anti-national forces. “The BJP with its zero-tolerance policy is hitting terrorism on its root”.

On the BJP manifesto, Yogi said BJP promises to abolish Article 370, remove illegal immigrants and  construct Ram temple at Ayodhya. 
At Phulbani, some BJD workers joined the BJP on the occasion.
In Angul, Yogi said Odisha is endowed with rich natural resources and youth power but is lacking an efficient government. “In the last 20 years, people got poverty, lawlessness, lack of health facilities and unemployment. In the last elections, the Chief Minister promised houses, electricity and health facilities to poor people but what they got was chit fund scam. Naveen himself is involved in coal scam,” he said.
He appealed people to vote for BJP candidates in Dhenkanal Lok Sabha and Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituences besides, Assembly candidates under them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp