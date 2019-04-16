Home States Odisha

Govt notice to technical institutions on NIFR

Only four educational institutions from Odisha including National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, SOA University and KIIT found a place in NIFR India Ranking 2019 released earlier this month.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid strong criticism over Odisha’s poor show in National Institution Ranking Framework (NIFR) India Ranking-2019, the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has come down heavily on State-run technical/professional institutions for their non-participation in the raking system and asked them to explain within a week.

The department has slapped notice on Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT)-Rourkela, IGIT-Sarang, CET-Bhubaneswar, PMEC-Berhampur, GCE-Kalahandi and Keonjhar, IMIT-Cuttack and CIME-Bhubaneswar asking them to furnish report in this regard.

Joint Secretary, SDTE, Ajay Kumar Nayak in a letter pointed out that though in 2018, BPUT and other technical institutions had been asked to prepare a time-bound road map for participation in NIFR India Ranking conducted by the Ministry Human Resources and Development (MHRD), none of the authorities from these institutions responded.

“To make the matter worse, none of Government technical/professional institutions, except Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), has even participated in the annual ranking process concluded recently,” Nayak rued while asking all these institutions to explain why they failed to participate and find a place in NIFR ranking.

NIT-Rourkela had secured 38 rank in NIFR’s overall ranking for the higher educational institutions in the country. NIT-Rourkela was followed by SOA University (41), IIT Bhubaneswar (46) and KIIT University (50). 

Likewise, among top 200 engineering institutes ranked by the NIRF, no engineering institutions except NIT-Rourkela (16), IIT-Bhubaneswar (17), SOA (32), KIIT (48), CV Raman College of Engineering (94) and VSSUT (126) from the State have found place in the rankings.

