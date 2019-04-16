Modi road show in City today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping Odisha firmly in focus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not leaving anything to chance. He is coming to the State again on Tuesday to address two election rallies to bolster the prospects of BJP which is seeking to end the 19 years rule of BJD Government.

Carcade rehearsal ahead of

PM Narendra Modi visit in

Bhubaneswar on Monday

On his sixth visit to Odisha after the poll dates were announced, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Sambalpur. He will hold a road show in the evening in the City before addressing an election rally at Baramunda ground.

With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik becoming increasingly critical and making stinging attack on the Modi-led NDA Government, the next visit of the Prime Minister is being eagerly waited to hear his reply to the CM’s remark on the Centre’s non-performance in the last five years.

On April 13, Naveen had said Modi does not deserve a second term as he is not successful. The BJD chief said there has been no improvement in unemployment, irrigation and railways in the last five years. The CM, however, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as one of the best Prime Ministers of the country.

The Chief Minister has struck a chord with the electorate, much to the embarrassment of BJP, by questioning the saffron party leaders for frequenting the State only at the time of elections but remaining absent when the people need them the most.

The Prime Minister is expected to give answers to some of the questions raised by Naveen during his election campaign.