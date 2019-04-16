Home States Odisha

Naveen an inspiration for others: Pradeep  

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has set an example for others by implementing a host of welfare projects for women, said Ganjam BJD president Pradeep Panigrahy. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has set an example for others by implementing a host of welfare projects for women, said Ganjam BJD president Pradeep Panigrahy. 
Addressing the party’s ‘Mahila Samabesh’ at Khallikote on Monday, he said women in the State would get pension, ration card and financial assistance once BJD is voted to power. 

BJD candidate for Aska Parliamentary constituency Pramila Bisoi exhorted the gathering to work shoulder-to-shoulder for strengthening BJD. Suryamani Baidya, the BJD candidate for Khalikote Assembly segment in her address exhorted the public to vote for BJD to execute the dream of former legislator V Suganana Kumari Deo.

