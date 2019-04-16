Pradhan sees BJD hand in crime

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the murder of party’s Khurda (Zone-9) Mandal president Manguli Jena has exposed the true colour of the BJD and accused the ruling party of resorting to violence to silence its opponents.

Pradhan said the incident is a reflection of BJD’s violence during the 2017 panchayat polls “during which 17 gruesome murders were committed by the ruling party.”

“This is the real face of BJD which is now showing it’s true colour after being jolted by the growing popularity of BJP. The regional party has resorted to violence after realising that the ground beneath their feet is shifting fast,” Pradhan told a media conference.

Cautioning the BJD that BJP will not be cowed down by such violence, Pradhan said his party will fight to the end and it is determined to provide a Government to the people of the State which is free from violence and corruption. Coming down heavily on the partisan attitude of the district police in handling the murder case, the Union Minister said though the incident occurred hardly 500 metre away from the residence of Khurda SP, the district police chief had not visited the spot.

“I have spoken to the DGP and he has assured me of necessary action. Though I have lost my confidence on the law and order machinery of the State, I have full faith on the constitutional authority. I hope the guardians of law will ensure justice to the family of the victim,” he said.

Condemning the incident, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda demanded immediate action against the accused. “I have been raising concerns about increasing violence and hooliganism. This is why people of Odisha want Parivartan,” Panda tweeted.

Expressing his condolence, BJP national spokesperson and party’s candidate for Puri Lok Sabha seat Sambit Patra said the loss of Manguli is mourned by all in the party.

Covering their mouths with black cloth as a mark of protest, a BJP delegation led by Samir Mohanty moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Odisha demanding an impartial probe into murder case.