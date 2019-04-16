TNIE election campaign van flagged off in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Aimed at achieving 100 percent voter turnout, a campaign van of The New Indian Express (TNIE) was flagged off here on Monday.

The initiative has been undertaken by TNIE under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign in association with the Election Commission of India.

The van will move across the city for five days. Door-to-door campaign will be held during this period. Street plays and students rallies will also be held in the last two days of the campaign.