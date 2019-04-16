Home States Odisha

Tri-cycle race to raise poll awareness among PwDs

A tri-cycle race was organised by the district administration to create awareness among Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) about their right to vote and participation in the electoral process. 

Published: 16th April 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tri-cycle race underway at Collectorate ground in Jagatsinghpur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A tri-cycle race was organised by the district administration to create awareness among Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) about their right to vote and participation in the electoral process. 
Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar flagged off the race as part of the district administration’s voter awareness programme at the Collectorate here on Monday. Under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), the administration has launched a variety of public awareness programmes to sensitise voters on the importance of voting and ensure maximum turnout in the General Elections in the State. Different Government departments and other organisations have been roped in to achieve this objective. 

Under SVEEP, the district administration has been focusing on women, PwD and first time voters. In a bid to ensure maximum participation of women in the electoral process, the administration has engaged 1,350 women polling personnel in different booths across the district. Besides, two polling booths for women will be opened at SK Academy in Jagatsinghpur town. 

It has also been decided to open two booths for PwDs in Jagatsinghpur and Paradip Municipality areas. These booths will have facilities like ramp, volunteers, tri-cycles and others. The district administration will establish as many as eight model polling booths in block. These initiatives are aimed at increasing voting percentage in the district.

Later on the day, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) Anil Kumar Samal distributed certificates and trophies among the winners of the tri-cycle race. He also attended a SVEEP programme at the Town Hall. In Jagatsinghpur district, there are 3,34,284 PwD voters of which 18,922 are males and 15,362 females.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp