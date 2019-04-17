Fight to be tight in Padampur   

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

BARGARH: THE contest in Padampur Assembly constituency is all set to go down to the wire with BJP, BJD and Congress candidates going all out to woo voters ahead of the elections. Bargarh district will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

While sitting MLA Pradip Purohit has been renominated by BJP from the constituency, BJD has fielded former minister and four-time MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha. Satya Bhusan Sahu, a three-time MLA from the seat, has been fielded by the Congress.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Pradip, who is known for his strong public relation and clean image, is connected with the grassroots. He is trying to woo voters by raking up the failures of the ruling BJD Government in the State and various welfare measures launched by Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

However, Bijay, who is the district president of BJD, has a few shortcomings which may hurt his poll chances. Sources said he has failed to build up rapport with the voters of the constituency. However, Bijay is banking on the popularity of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and the several welfare schemes launched by the State Government to sway the polls in his favour.

Congress candidate Satya, on the other hand, is expected to give a tough fight to his opponents. Being the president of Bargarh District Congress Committee, he is known for his grassroot connect. Apart from highlighting the failures of both the Governments at the Centre and in State, he is also raising the Congress promise of farm loan waiver and minimum support price of `2,600 per quintal of paddy to woo voters.

Padampur Assembly segment covers Padampur NAC as well as Padampur, Paikmal and Jharbandh blocks. In 2014 elections, Pradip emerged victorious from the seat by defeating Bijay by a margin of 4,513 votes. In 2009 polls, Bijay had defeated Satya by a margin of 18,066 votes.

