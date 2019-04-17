‘Lotus’ engine on track in Odisha, says Prime Minister Modi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that the people of Odisha have made up their mind to add a ‘Lotus’ engine in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the BJD Government for spearheading lies against the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

Firing a salvo at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who a couple of days ago said Narendra Modi does not deserve a second term as his Government at the Centre is not successful, the Prime Minister said the State Government is hiding facts on Central assistance from the people with the fear that its inefficiency will be exposed.

He was addressing a massive gathering at Bijay Sankalpa Sabha at Baramunda ground here after an impressive road show of five km.

Without taking the name of Naveen Patnaik, the Prime Minister clubbed the name of the Chief Minister in the list of ‘Naamdars’ who are famous for misleading the people. “You have shown confidence in this (BJD) Government for 20 years. Do you feel Odisha has made desired progress during these two decades?,” Modi asked in his inimitable style and the crowd responded in negative.

Accusing the BJD Government of being run by a coterie, the Prime Minister said the State’s development has been stalled by the PC (percentage commission) culture which flourished during this Government. Claiming that the Centre has been generous in its assistance to the State, Modi said his Government has provided 3 lakh crore in the past 5 years which is five times compared to what the State received from the Congress-led UPA Government. However, the BJD government never tell the truth to the people and this has become their habit. He also reminded the people how the State Government has been claiming credit for the Rs 1 a kg rice by making a contribution of Rs 2 a kg when the Centre purchases the rice at Rs 29-30 a kg.

Earlier, in his speech at Sambalpur rally, the Prime Minister had likened the role of Naveen Patnaik to a ‘postman’ in the scheme. “If your son residing at Delhi sends a money order and when the postman delivers it you, who should you give credit to - postman or son?” When the crowd roared ‘son’, Modi said the BJD Government is giving credit to ‘postman’.



The BJD is patronising chit fund scamsters, commission seekers, bullies and corrupt administrators. Such a party has no right to govern Odisha, he added. In a bid to pay back the BJD for launching an aggressive campaign ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha’ (Odisha seeks reply) against the Centre for allegedly neglecting Odisha, the Prime Minister said now the people of the State has been asking for a “Lotus” brand engine in the State.

As the crowd roared Modi Modi, the Prime Minister said when this voice reached Delhi, this will give sleepless night to the ‘Mahamilawti’ people sitting in air-conditioned rooms there. Launching a scathing attack on the State Government for the deteriorating law and order situation and the murder of BJP leader Manguli Jena in Khurda on Sunday night, the Prime Minister assured the family members of Jena that the party will ensure justice to them and bring the culprits to book. “Don’t fear the BJD goonda. The BJP is with you,” Modi told the Jena family.

Coming down heavily on the Congress and it alliance, Modi said their only agenda is to remove Modi as he is fighting against corruption.