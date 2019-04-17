Home States Odisha

Migrant workers across Kandhamal return home to cast votes

Lack of employment opportunities and poor state of agriculture sector in the remote areas of Kandhamal continue to trigger exodus of human resources almost on a daily basis.

Published: 17th April 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as the hustle and bustle of campaigning ended on Tuesday, the Berhampur railway station witnessed hectic activity with migrant workers from across Kandhamal district returning home to cast their votes.

The rural areas of the district, from where a large number of people have migrated to other States, too have come alive. These workers had shifted to places like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in search of jobs.

Though the number of migrant workers in the district is nowhere as compared to Ganjam and Nayagarh, their votes can make a difference, particularly in Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency and G Udayagiri Assembly segment.

While around 3,000 youths from Daringibadi have shifted their occupational base to southern States, their parents and kids are staying in their native villages. The youths make the decision on whom to vote for in their families.

Lack of employment opportunities and poor state of agriculture sector in the remote areas of Kandhamal continue to trigger exodus of human resources almost on a daily basis.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

With leading parties, BJD, BJP and Congress locked in a tough triangular fight almost in all the seven Assembly and the Parliamentary constituencies, votes of these migrant workers matter a lot.

Raghuram Pradhan (38) of Gadapur village said he is unsure whom to vote for. He said around 150 other migrant workers from Daringibadi block returned home on the day. Raghu said over 1,000 such workers had returned homes earlier to participate in Chaitra Danda Nacha. “Some more workers from Chennai and Hyderabad are scheduled to reach tonight,” he said.

The Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments will go to polls in the second phase on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kandhamal Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp