Home States Odisha

Naveen, Shah roadshows in Cuttack on Wednesday

The BJP is also planning to bring its star campaigners Uma Bharti and Sunny Deol to the city in the coming days. 

Published: 17th April 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With around a week left for the third phase of polls, campaigning by candidates is gaining momentum. Two high-profile roadshows scheduled for Wednesday has charged up the political atmosphere here.

Till now, campaigning was confined to door-to-door visits and workers’ meetings. But now, star campaigners of both BJD and BJP are set to hit the campaign trail. 

While Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to hold a road show in and around the city to drum up support for the party nominees on Wednesday, BJP president Amit Shah is slated to arrive here to boost his party’s prospects.  

The BJP is also planning to bring its star campaigners Uma Bharti and Sunny Deol to the city in the coming days. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The party, which is eyeing to woo voters through Uma Bharti, has decided to rope in Sunny Deol to woo young voters. Congress, on the other hand, has decided to refrain from star campaigning in the city. 

Congress nominee for Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment Mohammad Moquim said he does not need star campaigners to canvass for him. “Those who are not confident of their abilities need stars to campaign for them. I am with the people and do not need others to campaign for me,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp