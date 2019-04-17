Naveen, Shah roadshows in Cuttack on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With around a week left for the third phase of polls, campaigning by candidates is gaining momentum. Two high-profile roadshows scheduled for Wednesday has charged up the political atmosphere here.

Till now, campaigning was confined to door-to-door visits and workers’ meetings. But now, star campaigners of both BJD and BJP are set to hit the campaign trail.

While Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to hold a road show in and around the city to drum up support for the party nominees on Wednesday, BJP president Amit Shah is slated to arrive here to boost his party’s prospects.

The BJP is also planning to bring its star campaigners Uma Bharti and Sunny Deol to the city in the coming days.

The party, which is eyeing to woo voters through Uma Bharti, has decided to rope in Sunny Deol to woo young voters. Congress, on the other hand, has decided to refrain from star campaigning in the city.

Congress nominee for Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment Mohammad Moquim said he does not need star campaigners to canvass for him. “Those who are not confident of their abilities need stars to campaign for them. I am with the people and do not need others to campaign for me,” he said.