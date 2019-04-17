Home States Odisha

PIL into illegal land allotment to CM’s mother

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Orissa High Court on Tuesday seeking its interference into the alleged illegal allotment of over two-acre land to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s wife and Naveen Patnaik’s mother Gyana Patnaik by the General Administration (GA) Department.
Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department and GA Department, Khurda Collector and Bhubaneswar Tehsildar have been made parties in the PIL filed by M/S Bharatiya Bikash Parishad represented through its president Surendra Panigrahi of Bank Colony in Berhampur. 

In the PIL, the petitioner alleged that the Department, while executing a lease deed, had illegally allotted four other plots measuring Ac 2.033 decimal worth more than `100 crore in the name of Gyana Patnaik which was subsequently mutated in favour of Naveen and Geeta Mehta violating the principles of Government Grants Act.

The mutation case records were intentionally destroyed by some officials to wipe out the evidence and perpetuate the illegal act, the petitioner also alleged. 

No action has yet been taken though he had already submitted representations in this regard to Governor, Chief Secretary, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Khurda Collector and Bhubaneswar Tehsildar, the petitioner maintained.

