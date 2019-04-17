Home States Odisha

Summer vacation in for Odisha schools advanced to April 18

Earlier, the Government had announced the vacation to begin from May 6 and asked school authorities to ensure that no classes are held after 11 am till that date. 

Published: 17th April 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

summer-camp-school-students

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With mercury at 43.7 degree Celsius (C) scorching the Capital City on Tuesday, the State Government preponed summer vacation of all schools and educational institutions to April 18. Earlier, the Government had announced the vacation to begin from May 6 and asked school authorities to ensure that no classes are held after 11 am till that date. 

“In view of the prevailing heat conditions in the State, the Government has decided to prepone the summer vacation to April 18,” Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said. 

Meanwhile, eight stations registered 40 degree C and above on Tuesday with Bhubaneswar emerging as the hottest place in the State. The temperature was recorded at 43.3 degree C in Talcher, 42.7 in Angul, 42 in Titlagarh, 41.1 in Cuttack, 40.8 in Malkangiri, 40.5 in Chandbali and 40 C in Jharsuguda. In a possible relief from the heat, Met officials have predicted low to moderate rainfall in different parts of the State between April 17 and 21. 

Director of Centre for Environment and Climate Sarat Chandra Sahu, who had earlier attributed the sweltering weather to hot north-westerly winds and clear sky conditions, said, “The continuing spell of heat in Odisha may take a dip due to change in wind pattern and increase of the speed of the sea breeze.” 
He, however, said the temperature is likely to maintain an upward trend again from April 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heat wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp