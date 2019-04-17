Summer vacation in for Odisha schools advanced to April 18

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With mercury at 43.7 degree Celsius (C) scorching the Capital City on Tuesday, the State Government preponed summer vacation of all schools and educational institutions to April 18. Earlier, the Government had announced the vacation to begin from May 6 and asked school authorities to ensure that no classes are held after 11 am till that date.

“In view of the prevailing heat conditions in the State, the Government has decided to prepone the summer vacation to April 18,” Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said.

Meanwhile, eight stations registered 40 degree C and above on Tuesday with Bhubaneswar emerging as the hottest place in the State. The temperature was recorded at 43.3 degree C in Talcher, 42.7 in Angul, 42 in Titlagarh, 41.1 in Cuttack, 40.8 in Malkangiri, 40.5 in Chandbali and 40 C in Jharsuguda. In a possible relief from the heat, Met officials have predicted low to moderate rainfall in different parts of the State between April 17 and 21.



Director of Centre for Environment and Climate Sarat Chandra Sahu, who had earlier attributed the sweltering weather to hot north-westerly winds and clear sky conditions, said, “The continuing spell of heat in Odisha may take a dip due to change in wind pattern and increase of the speed of the sea breeze.”

He, however, said the temperature is likely to maintain an upward trend again from April 22.