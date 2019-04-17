TNIE campaign: Students urge locals to vote  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: ON the second day of Voters’ Awareness Campaign by The New Indian Express on Tuesday, first year undergraduate students of Gangadhar Meher University moved alongside the promotion van and conducted door-to-door campaign in the Pensionpara area here.

After a detailed survey, TNIE team had found out that the Pensionpara area had recorded the lowest polling rate of 34.81 percent during the 2014 elections. The volunteers visited as many as 250 households and urged people to cast their votes on April 23.

During the campaign, they also stopped at several shops and business establishment to put up posters of the campaign after sharing the aim of the initiative with the shop owners and locals. On the third day, a street play on the importance of voting will be staged at Zilla School chowk.