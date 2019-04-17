Home States Odisha

WhatsApp message creates flutter among poll officials

Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

Published: 17th April 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A WhatsApp message sent to polling personnel has created a flutter in the district. The message, sent last week, asks officials on poll duty to visit the website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha and check details relating to their polling station by entering information available with them.

The reason this sounds intriguing is that such information is not made available till a few days before the polls. Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency and its Assembly segments will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

As per the district information officer in-charge, National Informatics Centre (NIC) Tapas Kumar Patra, the website (www.ceoorissa.nic.in/viewroll.html) has not yet been updated with details pertaining to polling in the constituency. He said the WhatsApp message seems fake.

Nevertheless, it has led to apprehension among polling personnel who have questioned the move stating that details like names of presiding officers and other polling officials and booths are released only a few days before elections. This is done to ensure that the polling officials are not approached by candidates.

It has also led to discontent among women officials who discovered that they have been assigned booths in remote and inaccessible locations.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp