76% new faces in Jajpur poll race

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Around 76 percent of candidates in the fray from Jajpur Parliamentary constituency and seven Assembly segments under it are new faces in the electoral race. Of the total 61 candidates contesting the General Elections, 46 are fighting the polls for the first time.

While seven out of eight candidates are vying for the Lok Sabha seats as first timers, 39 new candidates are trying their luck for seven Assembly seats. The Congress has given tickets to the highest six new candidates including Lok Sabha nominee in the district. The grand old party has fielded new faces in Dharmasala, Barachana, Bari, Binjharpur and Korei Assembly segments while it has also given a fresh face in the Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, the BJD has given three new faces including Lok Sabha seat. The ruling party has fielded newcomers in Bari and Korei Assembly constituencies while it has given a new woman candidate in Lok Sabha seat. However, the BJP has not fielded any new face.