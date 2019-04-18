Home States Odisha

76% new faces in Jajpur poll race

Around 76 percent of candidates in the fray from Jajpur Parliamentary constituency and  seven Assembly segments under it are new faces in the electoral race.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Around 76 percent of candidates in the fray from Jajpur Parliamentary constituency and  seven Assembly segments under it are new faces in the electoral race. Of the total 61 candidates contesting the General Elections, 46 are fighting the polls for the first time.

While seven out of eight candidates are vying for the Lok Sabha seats as first timers, 39 new candidates are trying their luck for seven Assembly seats. The Congress has given tickets to the highest six new candidates including Lok Sabha nominee in the district. The grand old party has fielded new faces in Dharmasala, Barachana, Bari, Binjharpur and Korei Assembly segments while it has also given a fresh face in the Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, the BJD has given three new faces including Lok Sabha seat. The ruling party has fielded newcomers in Bari and Korei Assembly constituencies while it has given a new woman candidate in Lok Sabha seat. However, the BJP has not fielded any new face.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp