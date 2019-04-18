76.93 lakh to cast ballot

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 76.93 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the second phase polls in the State on Thursday.

As many as five Parliamentary constituencies - Aska, Balangir, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and 35 Assembly segments under them will go to polls in phase II. The fate of 35 Lok Sabha and 244 Assembly candidates will be decided in the second phase.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said over 76.93 lakh voters comprising 39.45 lakh males and 37.47 lakh females will cast their votes in the phase. Around eight per cent of these voters are first-timers.

Kumar said all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting in 9,117 booths. All the booths will have drinking water, electricity and separate toilets for males and females.In view of the rising temperature, the CEO has directed the State Government and administration of the districts going to polls to make arrangement of tents and chairs at polling stations for convenience of voters. A whopping 60,893 polling personnel will be engaged for smooth conduct of the second phase elections.