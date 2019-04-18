Home States Odisha

76.93 lakh to cast ballot

More than 76.93 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the second phase polls in the State on Thursday.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 76.93 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the second phase polls in the State on Thursday.

As many as five Parliamentary constituencies - Aska, Balangir, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and 35 Assembly segments under them will go to polls in phase II. The fate of 35 Lok Sabha and 244 Assembly candidates will be decided in the second phase.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said over 76.93 lakh voters comprising 39.45 lakh males and 37.47 lakh females will cast their votes in the phase. Around eight per cent of these voters are first-timers.

Kumar said all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting in 9,117 booths. All the booths will have drinking water, electricity and separate toilets for males and females.In view of the rising temperature, the CEO has directed the State Government and administration of the districts going to polls to make arrangement of tents and chairs at polling stations for convenience of voters. A whopping 60,893 polling personnel will be engaged for smooth conduct of the second phase elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp