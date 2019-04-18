Home States Odisha

Arms dealer held, four guns seized

An arms dealer Sangram Nath was nabbed by police on Wednesday and four guns along with four live ammunition were seized from his possession.

Published: 18th April 2019

By Express News Service

As part of the special drive for peaceful conduct of elections, Special Squad and Laxmisagar police intercepted Nath near Station Bazar and recovered the weapons from him. On a tip-off that Nath will reach Station Bazar during the day, police laid in waiting an nabbed him in the area.

“Four pistols, four live ammunition and two empty magazines were recovered from the accused. Nath used to sell the weapons to anti-socials in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Puri. Some arms recovered in the City last year and this year were possibly supplied by him. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” Laxmisagar police said.

Nath used to procure guns from Munger district in Bihar at `14,000 to `15,000 per gun and sell it here between `30,000 and `35,000, police said.

In 2012, police had recovered six country made pistols from his possession. About four cases were registered against him by Laxmisagar and Saheed Nagar police for similar offences and other crimes.

