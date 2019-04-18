Home States Odisha

Artistes stage Sambalpuri play

Published: 18th April 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes staging a play at Pensionpara on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A street play on the importance of voting was staged by artistes of Adrushya Natya Ashram at Pensionpara here on Wednesday as a part of Voters’ Awareness Campaign by The New Indian Express (TNIE).

The play in the local dialect called ‘Rahaa’ was written and directed by Atish Satpathy.Before the street play, the group of artistes moved round the locality beating a dhol and singing ‘hum honge kamyab’ to gather people.

Through the play, the artistes sent out the message that people who do not vote are responsible for their own plight. The group also highlighted the dismal voting percentage of Pensionpara during the 2014 elections and requested people to cast their votes as responsible citizens of the country.

The play was performed by Subham  Meher, Anil Sankhari, Aditya Saha, Riju Naskar and Bikash Pradhan and the background music with traditional Sambalpuri dhol was composed by Ghanashyam Meher.
Later, members of TNIE and other volunteers interacted with residents of the locality and urged them to
exercise their franchise on April 23.

