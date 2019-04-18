At 41.7, Capital hottest for 2nd day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital city recorded 41.7 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the highest temperature in the State for the second consecutive day. On Tuesday, Bhubaneswar had recorded 43.7 degrees.

Bhubaneswar is among the seven places in the State where mercury crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark. Angul recorded 41.1 degrees Celsius followed by Titlagarh 41, Malkangiri 40.5, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna and Sonepur 40 degrees.

However, people across the State can expect some relief from the scorching heat. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is expected to dip from April 19 as a few places in interior Odisha and isolated places in coastal parts of the State are likely to experience thunderstorm on Thursday.

A trough at 0.9 km above mean sea level from east Jharkhand and south Chhattisgarh across Odisha has been observed. The trough is likely to result in rainfall activity, said HR Biswas, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Met officials said thunder squall and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts in the next 24 hours.

While thunderstorm with gusty winds reaching up to 30 km per hour to 40 km per hour, lightning is also likely to occur at some isolated places in several districts across the State.