BJP leaders roughed up

Some BJP leaders were allegedly roughed up by Mangala Basti residents while campaigning for Bhubaneswar (North) MLA candidate Aparajita Mohanty on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Some BJP leaders were allegedly roughed up by Mangala Basti residents while campaigning for Bhubaneswar (North) MLA candidate Aparajita Mohanty on Wednesday.Sources said a resident of the slum and his associates, who are reportedly supporters of the BJD, protested against BJP leaders visit. The party said some of its leaders were injured in the incident, which reportedly occurred before Mohanty arrived there.

“BJP leaders Sushant Sabat and Manasi Manjari Ray were injured in the incident. On the basis of Ray’s complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Chandrasekharpur IIC B Nayak.
BJP leader Manguli Jena was shot dead in Khurda district on Sunday but police have not ruled out the possibility of a political rivalry.

In another incident on Wednesday, some bike-borne miscreants hurled three bombs at BJP office in Unit-VIII area around 9.30 pm here. “Police recovered three bombs of which one did not have any explosive material. Investigation is on to establish the identity of the miscreants,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

BJP man beaten to death

A BJP supporter was allegedly beaten to death at Kadalijhola village under Soroda police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday. Soon after, some BJP suppporters staged a road block in protest. Soroda IIC Pravat Sahoo said the body has been seized but a complaint is yet to be filed by anyone.

