Home States Odisha

BJP moves CEO, expresses worry over law and order

The BJP urged CEO to include the chopper expenses in the election accounts of BJD candidates for Patnagarh Assembly constituency and Balangir Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of the BJP on Wednesday met Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Surendra Kumar and submitted a memorandum expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

They also pointed to the increasing attacks on BJP workers by goons owing allegiance to the ruling BJD and urged the Election Commission to direct Odisha Police to arrest the man responsible for the murder of party leader from Khurda Manguli Jena. The delegation was led by State vice-president Samir Mohanty.
The murder of BJP block president Jena is the second violent incident after Keonjhar where Ramachandra Behera, a party leader, was brutally murdered by the supporters of Minister Badrinarayan Patra. Jena was shot dead on Sunday night and though three have lapsed since, district police is yet to arrest the assailants, the memorandum mentioned.

Apprehending threat to the life of BJP’s Khurda nominee Kalu Khandayatray, who narrowly escaped the attack that night, BJP urged the CEO to provide adequate security to the party candidate who is in the midst of campaigning.

Accusing the BJD of misusing Government machinery and fund for campaigning by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the delegation further alleged that a helicopter has been parked at Patnagarh from April 14 for the Chief Minister’s use. In violation of the election code of conduct, the State police is guarding the chopper which is being utilised for BJD campaigning.

The BJP urged CEO to include the chopper expenses in the election accounts of BJD candidates for Patnagarh Assembly constituency and Balangir Lok Sabha seat.

The delegation also met DGP BK Sharma and demanded action against Minister Sushant Singh, his brother Subrat and other BJD workers for allegedly assaulting party’s Bijepur candidate Sanath Gadtia. The saffron party has threatened to gherao DGP office if immediate action is not taken against Singh brothers.

On the other hand, BJD filed a complaint with Election Commission demanding action against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly misbehaving and preventing government officers from conducting their duty of checking his helicopter and suitcase in his possession at Sambalpur on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp