BJP moves CEO, expresses worry over law and order

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of the BJP on Wednesday met Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Surendra Kumar and submitted a memorandum expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

They also pointed to the increasing attacks on BJP workers by goons owing allegiance to the ruling BJD and urged the Election Commission to direct Odisha Police to arrest the man responsible for the murder of party leader from Khurda Manguli Jena. The delegation was led by State vice-president Samir Mohanty.

The murder of BJP block president Jena is the second violent incident after Keonjhar where Ramachandra Behera, a party leader, was brutally murdered by the supporters of Minister Badrinarayan Patra. Jena was shot dead on Sunday night and though three have lapsed since, district police is yet to arrest the assailants, the memorandum mentioned.

Apprehending threat to the life of BJP’s Khurda nominee Kalu Khandayatray, who narrowly escaped the attack that night, BJP urged the CEO to provide adequate security to the party candidate who is in the midst of campaigning.

Accusing the BJD of misusing Government machinery and fund for campaigning by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the delegation further alleged that a helicopter has been parked at Patnagarh from April 14 for the Chief Minister’s use. In violation of the election code of conduct, the State police is guarding the chopper which is being utilised for BJD campaigning.

The BJP urged CEO to include the chopper expenses in the election accounts of BJD candidates for Patnagarh Assembly constituency and Balangir Lok Sabha seat.

The delegation also met DGP BK Sharma and demanded action against Minister Sushant Singh, his brother Subrat and other BJD workers for allegedly assaulting party’s Bijepur candidate Sanath Gadtia. The saffron party has threatened to gherao DGP office if immediate action is not taken against Singh brothers.

On the other hand, BJD filed a complaint with Election Commission demanding action against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly misbehaving and preventing government officers from conducting their duty of checking his helicopter and suitcase in his possession at Sambalpur on Tuesday.