‘Chowkidar’ Ullaka guards strong room

District BJP president and party candidate from Bissamcuttack Assembly segment Siba Shankar Ullaka has turned a chowkidar, literally.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:46 AM

Siba Shankar Ullaka (centre) sitting outside the Gunupur Sub-Collector office I Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: District BJP president and party candidate from Bissamcuttack Assembly segment Siba Shankar Ullaka has turned a chowkidar, literally.Apprehending tampering of EVMs kept in strong room at Sub-Collector’s office in Gunupur, he has been sitting outside the office from Tuesday night. Ullaka has also installed CCTVs in the area. Elections in the district were held in the first phase on April 11.

Ullaka along with his supporters have set up a tent outside the Sub-Collector’s office to keep a vigil on the strong room. He said he has little faith on the local administration as it is acting as a puppet in the hands of the State Government.

He further alleged that after conclusion of the elections, form 17(3) was not provided by administration to candidates including him where the voter turnout details are mentioned which triggered fear of EVM tampering.

The BJP leader said CCTV surveillance will continue till the day of counting on May 23. The district administration has also put up CCTVs in the area.

