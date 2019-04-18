Home States Odisha

Customs official accused of bribery

A customs official at Biju Patnaik International Airport here has been accused of demanding and taking bribe from a passenger.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A customs official at Biju Patnaik International Airport here has been accused of demanding and taking bribe from a passenger.

A passenger, Kuppuswamy Nagarajan arrived at the airport with his friends from Bangkok on April 15 night. He was carrying legal gold and also had receipts of the yellow metal which he had purchased from Bangkok. Despite having all the clearance from customs, an official here demanded `5,000 from him towards customs duty for carrying gold. Nagarajan paid the amount and later told his friends that the customs official did not provide any receipt against the amount paid.

Nagarajan and friends had an argument with the official and warned him of lodging a police complaint. Following the argument, the official returned the money. Meanwhile, on receiving allegations regarding collection of bribe, Additional Commissioner, GST and Customs has ordered an inquiry.

“As per preliminary investigation, it seems the passenger was carrying receipt of the gold which he had purchased from Bangkok. An inquiry has been ordered and steps will be taken accordingly,” GST and Customs Additional Commissioner Santosh Mohanty told The Express.

The customs officials of BPIA seized 13.77 kg gold worth `4.46 crore at the airport during the 2018-19 fiscal while being carried illegally.

A person can be arrested if he/she is found to be carrying gold illegally beyond `20 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp