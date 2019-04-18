Forces on alert post-Phulbani attack

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Security forces deployed for the second phase elections in Odisha have been put on alert after Maoists torched a vehicle and gunned down a woman polling supervisor at Phulbani on Wednesday.

DGP in-charge BK Sharma said keeping the activities of Left Wing Extremists in view, security has been enhanced in all five Lok Sabha constituencies and the Assembly segments spreading over 11 districts. “We have mobilised additional force and taken preventive measures in remote areas to ensure smooth conduct of polls,” he said.

As 10 out of 11 districts going to polls are Maoist affected, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and police have been deployed in lakhs for safety and security of polling personnel and public during voting.
Sources said an additional 59 CAPF companies have been added to the existing force in Moist-hit areas. Around 35 SOG units and 48 platoons of OSAP jawans will also be guarding the sensitive spots in all the Maoist-hit areas. Combing operations and patrolling have been intensified in several areas, especially Kandhamal and Balangir after the Phulbani violence.

Of the 9,117 booths in Phase II, 3,701 have been identified as sensitive and accordingly, arrangements have been made for deployment of forces in 739 highly sensitive booths.

Similarly, webcasting facility has been put in place in place at 883 booths and CCTVs installed at 623 polling stations. Micro-observers will also be deployed at 892 booths.

