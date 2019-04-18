Home States Odisha

Give BJP a chance in Odisha, says Shah

‘BJD is resorting to violence realising its downfall’

Published: 18th April 2019 04:35 AM

Amit Shah during a public meeting at Athagarh in Cuttack on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL/ATHAGARH/CUTTACK: National BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday urged people to change the BJD Government in Odisha by voting BJP to power both in the State and at the Centre.
Addressing public meetings at Dhenkanal and Narsinghpur in Cuttack district, he said, “You (people) have voted Congress and BJD to power in Odisha for the last so many decades. Give at least one chance to BJP to see a model Odisha.”

He stressed the ‘double engine’ theory for Odisha’s development and stated that the growth and progress of the State would be accelerated if BJP is elected both to the Assembly and Parliament.Lashing out at BJD, he said the ruling party in the State was resorting to violence as it was realising its downfall. Accusing the BJD for the murder of BJP leader Manguli Jena in Khurda and attack on party workers in Bijepur, Shah said the saffron party will not be terrorised by the anti-social activities of the ruling outfit in the State. “People will give a befitting reply by voting in favour of BJP candidates in the elections,” the BJP chief said.

He also accused the BJD Government of failing to provide drinking water to people of the State. “Around 35 per cent people are deprived of drinking water in Odisha. If BJP is voted to power, we will ensure drinking water for all by 2022,” he said.Lambasting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for depriving people of Odisha of benefits of the Centre’s Ayusman Bharat scheme, he said despite Odisha having huge deposits of minerals and natural resources, the State is lagging behind in development.

Shah also assured women SHG members that if they vote for BJP, interest-free loan will be provided to them for their empowerment. “If BJP is voted to power, all the accused in chit fund scam will be put behind bars in three months,” he added.

Urging the people to vote for a strong Government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he drew attention to the air strikes in Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama terror attack. “If Rahul Gandhi was the PM, it would not have been possible on his part to give Pakistan such a befitting answer,” he said.
The BJP president ended his day-long campaigning in Odisha by holding a massive roadshow in Cuttack City. He offered prayers to  the presiding deity of the millennium city at the Maa Chandi temple.

