Home States Odisha

Hospital for Dongria Kondhs lies in neglect

Three years after it was thrown open, the health sub-centre meant for Dongria Kondhs of Muniguda block here is in a shambles.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Siba Prasad Dora
Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Three years after it was thrown open, the health sub-centre meant for Dongria Kondhs of Muniguda block here is in a shambles. While the building is lying idle, ANMs and para-medical staff appointed at the hospital never visit the centre.

In order to provide healthcare services at the doorstep of Dongria Kondhs who rarely visit hospitals, the district administration had set up the sub-centre at an estimated cost of ` five lakh at Sakata village in Munikhol panchayat of Muniguda in 2016. It was targeted to provide medical facilities to around 2,000 Dongria Kondhs of the panchayat. Accordingly, two ANMs and a male health worker from Muniguda CHC were engaged at the sub centre. But the officials never visit the centre which is located just three km from Muniguda CHC.

As per reports, similar situation is prevailing in 56 sub-centres across the district.Locals alleged that at a time when the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) bagged the Kayapalpa Award-2019 for promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities, tribals are still deprived of healthcare facilities in various blocks.

For several years, the district painted a sorry picture in the field of healthcare services. The district used to top the list in malaria and diarrhoea deaths, IMR, MMR and malnutrition. With initiation of various health projects, the district administration has been able to deal with the problems in the last couple of years.
Chief District Medical Officer Siba Prasad Padhi said, “We are aware of the situation and action will be taken against the health officials concerned for neglecting their duties.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp