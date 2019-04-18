Hospital for Dongria Kondhs lies in neglect

Siba Prasad Dora By

Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Three years after it was thrown open, the health sub-centre meant for Dongria Kondhs of Muniguda block here is in a shambles. While the building is lying idle, ANMs and para-medical staff appointed at the hospital never visit the centre.

In order to provide healthcare services at the doorstep of Dongria Kondhs who rarely visit hospitals, the district administration had set up the sub-centre at an estimated cost of ` five lakh at Sakata village in Munikhol panchayat of Muniguda in 2016. It was targeted to provide medical facilities to around 2,000 Dongria Kondhs of the panchayat. Accordingly, two ANMs and a male health worker from Muniguda CHC were engaged at the sub centre. But the officials never visit the centre which is located just three km from Muniguda CHC.

As per reports, similar situation is prevailing in 56 sub-centres across the district.Locals alleged that at a time when the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) bagged the Kayapalpa Award-2019 for promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities, tribals are still deprived of healthcare facilities in various blocks.

For several years, the district painted a sorry picture in the field of healthcare services. The district used to top the list in malaria and diarrhoea deaths, IMR, MMR and malnutrition. With initiation of various health projects, the district administration has been able to deal with the problems in the last couple of years.

Chief District Medical Officer Siba Prasad Padhi said, “We are aware of the situation and action will be taken against the health officials concerned for neglecting their duties.”