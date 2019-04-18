Home States Odisha

J’singhpur Govt schools yet to declare vacation

Even as the State Government declared summer vacation for all schools from April 18, several educational institutions in Jagatsinghpur district are yet to implement the orders.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the State Government declared summer vacation for all schools from April 18, several educational institutions in Jagatsinghpur district are yet to implement the orders. After receiving the directive from Government and its coverage in print and electronic media, all private schools have announced closure of their institutions from April 18 but the government-run primary and high schools have not yet initiated any step in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Block Education Officers and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators have circulated messages through SMS and WhatsApp on Wednesday that no government school should be closed for summer vacation without permission from authority concerned.

District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das said, they have not yet received any circular from School and Mass Education Department regarding early summer vacation due to heat wave. The notice which is being circulated on social media has no authenticity because we have been receiving such messages for the last 10 days. We could not take any decision as no direction was given from SME Department,” she added.

