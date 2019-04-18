Home States Odisha

Odisha polls: Cash seized from Hindol BJP candidate's car 

The cash was seized after Ashok Nayak, who is contesting from Hindol assembly seat, could not provide satisfactory answers about the source of the money, Dhenkanal SP Anupama James said.

DHENKANAL: A static surveillance squad on Thursday seized Rs 4 lakh in cash from the vehicle of a BJP candidate in Dhenkanal district, police said.

The car was intercepted by the special team of Odisha police near Mangalpur chhak on Bhapur-Dhenkanal road.

Nayak was being interrogated at Dhenkanal Town police station, the SP said.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the district in the third phase on April 23.

 

