Home States Odisha

Road works incomplete,officials cite poll code

Locals allege that Sambalpur Municipal Corporation has halted a number of projects after the enforcement of code of conduct and they are having to deal with dug up and potholed roads.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A number of roads are riddled with craters. Some more in the city have been dug up and left unattended putting the commuters at immense inconvenience.

Question the civic body authorities about the incomplete works and they cite Model Code of Conduct as the reason for stopping the projects.

Locals allege that Sambalpur Municipal Corporation has halted a number of projects after the enforcement of code of conduct and they are having to deal with dug up and potholed roads. Before the code of conduct came into effect on March 10, sewerage work and laying of water pipelines under AMRUT scheme were going on in full swing, said locals.

The road passing through Nanakram High School in Daldalipara area in Khetrajpur was dug up for sewerage work, but after the announcement of elections, SMC stopped work and filled the area with sand leaving it uneven and unmotorable.

As nearly half feet of the road is filled with sand, the two-wheeler riders are forced to get down and drag their vehicles across the entire stretch while the pedestrians claim their feet get sucked into the sand and the extreme heat only makes it more difficult for them.

Adding to the woes of commuters, in most areas though pipelines have been laid, the debris remain dumped on the road, narrowing down the path. This is not only obstructing the road during the peak hours of the day but turning it into an accident prone area in the darkness as most people trip over the rubble in less visibility. A concrete road laid just last year was dug up a few months later for sewerage and pipeline works. Locals said their appeals to the civic authorities to repair the roads temporarily have been turned down and they have been asked to wait till elections are over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp