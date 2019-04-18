Home States Odisha

Sensing defeat, BJP is now promising moon: Naveen Patnaik

KEONJHAR/CUTTACK: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that BJP is on the right track in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik taunted the saffron party saying it is now well aware of its imminent defeat in Odisha. Realising the fact, the BJP is now talking about the poor and the marginalised and promising new schemes.

“The BJP has realised that they will lose hugely and then started to feel for the poor. They announced to provide rice with dal and salt. Ask them where were they for so long? What have they done for the poor since the last five years?” the Chief Minister said at a public meeting in Keonjhar.

The BJD supremo addressed five public meetings in Keonjhar district and held road shows in Cuttack seeking votes in favour of party candidates. During the meetings, he targeted the BJP and said the District Mineral Fund is people’s money and the Centre is not doing any mercy. Now staring at defeat, the party is talking about the poor, he said.

“In the last five years, what was BJP’s achievement? Spiralling petrol rates could not be checked. Price of LPG cylinder soared while demonetisation was a burden for the poor who became poorer. GST added to the woes of the small traders,” the BJD boss said, sharpening his attack on the BJP.

Naveen also reiterated his promise of issuing two instalments of KALIA assistance at one go once BJD is back in power. “No one can stop KALIA till I am alive,” the CM asserted.

Highlighting the various welfare schemes of the State Government at Patana, Naveen assured the people of completing the medical college at Keonjhar within a year. The Chief Minister also criticised the BJP-led Government at the Centre for non-completion of NH-49 and NH-20 projects in Keonjhar.

In Cuttack, the CM held road shows and appealed to the people to vote for BJD candidates in Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack and Cuttack Sadar Assembly segments. Naveen started his road show from Montessori Gada at around 4 pm and covered the entire stretch till 42 Mauza and Jhinkiria. He was welcomed by huge crowds on the route. The Chief Minister also held roadside meetings of two minutes duration each at prominent intersections like Sector-7, Kanika Chowk, Chandi Chowk, Buxi Bazar, Ranihat, Dolamundai, Badambadi, Sikharpur, Justice Chowk, Kandarpur and Ghatkul.  During his road show, Naveen had a ‘darshan’ of Maa Katak Chandi, the presiding deity of the Millennium City, and sought blessings of the Goddess.

