Anti-socials attack 2 home guards on patrol duty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two home guards on patrolling duty were attacked by a group of anti-socials in Panchasakha Nagar under Khandagiri police limits.Home guards Bhagwan Sarangi and Jamshed Khan were patrolling on a motorcycle on the April 17 night when they spotted a group of anti-socials in an isolated spot. On seeing the two home guards approaching them, three miscreants attempted to flee but before escaping they attacked Sarangi with a sharp weapon. The home guard sustained serious injuries on his right hand.

Sarangi and Khan later made a phone call to modern control room and Khandagiri police to inform them about the incident. Meanwhile, the trio along with six other associates reached the spot on three motorcycles and threatened the home guards with dire consequences on seeing them making a call to police.

“The anti-socials were equipped with sharp weapons and we were unarmed. They attempted to attack us again, however, we warned them that a PCR van was on its, following which they left the spot,” Sarangi told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Khandagiri IIC Rashmi Mohapatra has launched an investigation into the matter and the CCTV footage of the area was scanned to identify the miscreants involved in the crime.Last month, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty directed the police to identify areas that are prone to chain snatching, especially during early hours when citizens go on morning walk. The Commissioner also stressed on making police presence ‘visible’ and conducting foot and motorcycle patrolling in vulnerable areas of the City.

PCR vans were instructed to intensify patrolling in crime-prone areas and trained cops equipped with small arms were directed to remain present in the vans to deal with weapon wielding anti-socials.