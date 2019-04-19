Balasore girl tops NASA’s ISSC contest

By Express News Service

BALASORE: It is celebration time for Anuska Ray and her family members. The Class IX student of St Vincent’s Convent School at Balasore has been awarded at the International Space Science Conference (ISSC) at Orlando, USA recently. She was among 13 students of the school who got the opportunity to visit NASA’s Kennedy Space Research Centre and participate in ISSC. They were given a three-day educative training session at the Kennedy Space Centre before participating in a competition which was held among all selected candidates participating from various schools in the ISSC. Anuska was adjudged first.

The award was presented by NASA astronaut Winston Scott in the presence of Executive Director of Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) Nathaniel Miller. Her entire higher education will be sponsored by FIT.Daughter of a DRDO scientist Arun Kumar Ray and assistant general manager of Nesco utility Malancha Ghose, Anuska said it was a dream that came true. “I would love to do more research in space and aerospace science,” she said. Principal of the school, Kripa Maria has congratulated the winner.

Earlier, the students had undergone a selection process conduced by Go4Guru, an online tutoring group, in collaboration with AMF Centre for Space Education NASA and FIT. The contest was conducted to bring together all young minds and genius children to showcase their creativity, interest and knowledge them in the filed of space science and aerospace.

Teacher Mamata Das, who accompanied the students to NASA, said the exposure visit will enrich students’ knowledge in the field of space education and help them opt for scientific studies in different fields apart from regular engineering and medical streams.