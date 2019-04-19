BJD alleges bomb hurling at party office

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the ruling BJD lodged a complaint alleging bomb attack on their party office at Champa Pokhari on Wednesday night.Shree Hari Samantaray, a BJD worker said around four persons came to the area and hurled a bomb at the party office around 2 am. Alleging that the miscreants were BJP supporters, Samantaray also named a suspect in his complaint.

“After receiving the complaint, a case was registered and investigation is underway,” Laxmisagar IIC Dayanidhi Nayak said. Earlier, BJP workers alleged attack by BJD supporters while campaigning for Bhubaneswar (North) MLA candidate in Mangala Basti. BJP leader Manasi Manjari Ray had lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police, following which a case was registered.

The police on Thursday arrested one Pramod Sahoo of the Basti and produced him in a court.In another case, unidentified miscreants hurled three bombs at BJP office in Unit VIII area later in the night. However, the bombs did not explode.