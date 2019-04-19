BJP’s engine will derail on May 23, says Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying his attack on the double engine narrative of BJP, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the saffron party’s main engine at New Delhi will be derailed on May 23. Addressing a rally at Banki, Naveen said five engines have already been derailed from BJP’s double engine and now Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have become single engine. “All these States had double engines, but why were these taken out by the people?” Naveen asked and added, “Where is the development in these States that is being talked about by the BJP leaders?”

Stating that women are the real double engine of development, the CM said big leaders of BJP are talking about this now. “But people are asking who is their Odisha engine,” he said.BJD has given women their rights. They will get `10 lakh health assurance under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana compared to `5 lakh under the Central scheme. Besides, women will get business worth `5000 crore per year under Mission Shakti, Naveen said.

Alleging that the BJP Government at the Centre is conspiring to stop KALIA scheme, the CM said nobody can do it till he is alive. “Till now, 40 lakh farmers have benefited from KALIA and the rest will get `10,000 in two instalments on the first day of BJD forming Government in the State,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, the CM said leaders of the saffron party remember Odisha only during the elections. “Sensing defeat at the hustings, the BJP leaders have gone mad,” he said.

Criticising BJP leaders for remembering the poor now, Naveen asked what were they doing for the last five years during which 50 lakh people in the country lost their jobs and price of essential commodities, petrol and cooking gas skyrocketed. Stating that people are aware of everything, he said BJP will not get votes.

Farmers, women, youths, workers and the general public are with BJD, the CM said and urged people to bless BJD candidates. “4.5 lakh families of the State are my family and I am with them,” he said.

Earlier, addressing rallies at Angul and Dhenkanal, Naveen exhorted people to ask BJP leaders what happened to revision of coal royalty.

A decision which would have taken only five minutes could not be made in five years. While the Centre earns thousands of crores of rupees from it, Angul and Dhenkanal only get pollution, he said.

“Are big leaders of BJP involved in illegal coal trade?” the CM asked and wanted to know what MCL and NTPC, which are making profits of thousands of crores of rupees, are doing for the development of local area. “Are these Central public sector undertakings working for the contractor friends of BJP leaders?” he asked.

Alleging that local people who had parted with their land for projects by these corporations have not got justice, Naveen criticised the Central Ministers from Odisha for remaining silent on these issues. The CM also participated in a road show at Khurda.