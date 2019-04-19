Home States Odisha

First time voter in 1951, centenarian in 2019

Published: 19th April 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ramji Sahu

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

BARGARH: Centenarian Ramji Sahu, who cast his maiden vote in the country’s first General Elections, held in 1951, did it again on Thursday. The 107-year-old retired teacher of Sankarshan Upper Primary School, which he had joined in 1942, said he has never failed to vote in any election. Incidentally, he voted at the same school where he once taught.

Despite scorching heat, Ramji reached the polling station along with his grandson Prasanta Sahu in a car. A few volunteers helped the centenarian get into the booth. Holding a stick in his hand, Ramji, who completed his CT with Matriculation from Patna University in 1935, was the cynosure of all eyes. 

“I have not missed a single election since the process to elect people’s representatives began in the country. Be it panchayat or General Elections, I have always made it a point to cast my vote and feel proud of it,” he said. Ramji said nobody can deny him the right to vote and he will keep doing it till his last breath. 

Old age has made him physically weak but his spirit is undeterred. Prasanta said exercising the right to franchise is crucial since every vote counts. “The enthusiasm of my grandfather is a source of inspiration for all, particularly the younger generation,” he said.

