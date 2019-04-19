Four die while waiting to vote

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ROURKELA : A 96-year-old man died at a polling station while waiting to cast his vote in Ganjam district on Thursday.The deceased Natabar Behera of Kansamari village under Sanakhemundi Assembly constituency fell down while standing in the queue. He was rushed to Digapahandi hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Two more voters in the district - Panchanan Gouda and Sukuria Naik - of Baramundali village under Seragada block died allegedly due to sunstroke while they were on their way to a polling booth. However, district administration is yet to confirm them as sunstroke deaths.

In Sundargarh, a 50-year-old man Rathu Badai died while waiting for his turn to vote in a polling station under Birmitrapur Assembly segment. The incident took place at booth 100 at Banki Mission Primary School in Kuanrmunda block of Birmitrapur. While standing in a queue in the noon, he collapsed and was rushed to a health centre nearby. From there, he was shifted to a nursing home and then to Birmitrapur Community Health Centre–II where he was declared dead.