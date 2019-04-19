Gadkari trains ‘failure’ gun on BJD    

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BARIPADA: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday accused the State Government of creating roadblocks in the path of development in Odisha.Addressing election meetings in Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts, Gadkari exuded confidence that BJP will come to power again at the Centre and in Odisha.Speaking at a meeting in Dasarathapur of Jajpur, the Union Minister said, “BJP would focus on welfare and empowerment of farmers, women, youths and weaker sections of the society for a developed Odisha.”

Gadkari also promised that CBI would expedite probe into the sinking of Black Rose vessel if BJP comes to power in State. Without naming the local BJD MLA, he said, “Your MLA, who is a former minister, is corrupt and I assure you, we will investigate the Black Rose incident and take stern action against him if our party forms Government in the State.”

He reiterated the BJP’s ‘double engine’ theory and said people of Odisha will be benefitted of the Union Government’s schemes if the party comes to power both in the State and at Centre.Gadkari also promised to connect Jajpur Road to Dhamara via the district headquarters town of Jajpur with railway link if BJP is voter to power. He urged people to vote in favour of BJP candidates in the elections. Similarly, the Union Minister, while addressing a Vijay Sankalpa Samabesh at Chhau field in Baripada, alleged that education, irrigation and health sectors are yet to be developed in the State.

Large-scale vacancies in teacher posts has brought down the quality of education in schools and colleges. Similar situation prevailed in healthcare facilities due to lack of adequate number of doctors, he alleged.

Gadkari attacked the the State Government for depriving the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme to the people of Odisha.

“The Centre is willing to provide funds for development in railway sector in Odisha but the State Government is not cooperating. Despite being a mineral-rich district, no industries are operating in Mayurbhanj, thereby depriving local youths of job opportunities,” he said. He appealed to the people to vote for BJP Candidates and elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minster again.