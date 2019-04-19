Home States Odisha

Naveen road show in Puri today

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will participate in a road show at Puri and Brahmagiri Assembly constituencies on Friday to campaign for his party candidates.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:  Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will participate in a road show at Puri and Brahmagiri Assembly constituencies on Friday to campaign for his party candidates.Sanjay Das Burma, the party candidate of Brahmagiri, said the BJD supremo would cover a distance of 40 km from Girala Square to Satapara on the coast of Chilika lake during his road show. The Chief Minister is also likely to visit Satyabadi Assembly segment as part of his campaign in the Parliamentary constituency, which will go to polls in the third phase on April 23.

Earlier, BJD candidate for Puri Parliamentary constituency Pinaki Mishra had participated in two rallies in Pipili along with its sitting legislator and party nominee Pradeep Maharathy.Meanwhile, Congress candidate for Puri Parliamentary constituency Satyaprakash Nayak and the party’s nominee for the Assembly segment Auro Prasad Mishra participated in a bike rally and road show in Puri and Sadar areas. Congress nominee for Pipili Assembly segment Ajit Mangaraj  is also trying his best to woo voters of the area. Senior Congress leader Judhistir Samantaray, considered a formidable rival of Maharathy, had refused to contest for the seat at the eleventh hour.

In Satyabadi Assembly segment, a triangular fight between sitting MLA Umakant Samantaray, former OPCC president Prasad Harichandan and BJD candidate Om Prakash Mishra is on the cards. All the three contestants are leaving nothing to chance in their attempt to win the seat. Union Minister Uma Bharti is scheduled to campaign for BJP candidate on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp