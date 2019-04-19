Naveen road show in Puri today

By Express News Service

PURI: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will participate in a road show at Puri and Brahmagiri Assembly constituencies on Friday to campaign for his party candidates.Sanjay Das Burma, the party candidate of Brahmagiri, said the BJD supremo would cover a distance of 40 km from Girala Square to Satapara on the coast of Chilika lake during his road show. The Chief Minister is also likely to visit Satyabadi Assembly segment as part of his campaign in the Parliamentary constituency, which will go to polls in the third phase on April 23.

Earlier, BJD candidate for Puri Parliamentary constituency Pinaki Mishra had participated in two rallies in Pipili along with its sitting legislator and party nominee Pradeep Maharathy.Meanwhile, Congress candidate for Puri Parliamentary constituency Satyaprakash Nayak and the party’s nominee for the Assembly segment Auro Prasad Mishra participated in a bike rally and road show in Puri and Sadar areas. Congress nominee for Pipili Assembly segment Ajit Mangaraj is also trying his best to woo voters of the area. Senior Congress leader Judhistir Samantaray, considered a formidable rival of Maharathy, had refused to contest for the seat at the eleventh hour.

In Satyabadi Assembly segment, a triangular fight between sitting MLA Umakant Samantaray, former OPCC president Prasad Harichandan and BJD candidate Om Prakash Mishra is on the cards. All the three contestants are leaving nothing to chance in their attempt to win the seat. Union Minister Uma Bharti is scheduled to campaign for BJP candidate on Friday.