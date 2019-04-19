Home States Odisha

Naveen was misled on Mahanadi: Uma

Naveen Patnaik Government is against development and welfare of the State, said Union Minister of Sanitation and Drinking Water Uma Bharti on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Naveen Patnaik Government is against development and welfare of the State, said Union Minister of Sanitation and Drinking Water Uma Bharti on Thursday. Addressing an election meeting at Mahanadi Vihar here, Bharti said as a Union Minister, she was always concerned about development of Odisha. “Though I wanted development of Odisha and allotted funds, the same could not be achieved due to non-cooperation of the Government,” she said.

On Mahanadi dispute, Bharti said she had tried to settle it between Chhattisgarh and Odisha amicably but an IAS officer misled and Naveen later disagreed with her proposal.“When I noticed the IAS officer whispering in Naveen’s ear, I adjourned the meeting for lunch and warned the officer,” said Bharti. It is evident that the Chief Minister has no capacity to take any decision and depends on IAS officer, she said.

“Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on united effort for development of states and country, Odisha and West Bengal governments are trying to create hindrance in the welfare programme,” said Bharti.  Stating that a wind of change is blowing throughout the country, Bharti said it is essential to bring double engine BJP government for all-round development. She urged the people to vote for party nominees, Cuttack MP candidate Prakash Mishra and Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly candidate Nayan Kishore Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp