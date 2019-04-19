Naveen was misled on Mahanadi: Uma

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Naveen Patnaik Government is against development and welfare of the State, said Union Minister of Sanitation and Drinking Water Uma Bharti on Thursday. Addressing an election meeting at Mahanadi Vihar here, Bharti said as a Union Minister, she was always concerned about development of Odisha. “Though I wanted development of Odisha and allotted funds, the same could not be achieved due to non-cooperation of the Government,” she said.

On Mahanadi dispute, Bharti said she had tried to settle it between Chhattisgarh and Odisha amicably but an IAS officer misled and Naveen later disagreed with her proposal.“When I noticed the IAS officer whispering in Naveen’s ear, I adjourned the meeting for lunch and warned the officer,” said Bharti. It is evident that the Chief Minister has no capacity to take any decision and depends on IAS officer, she said.

“Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on united effort for development of states and country, Odisha and West Bengal governments are trying to create hindrance in the welfare programme,” said Bharti. Stating that a wind of change is blowing throughout the country, Bharti said it is essential to bring double engine BJP government for all-round development. She urged the people to vote for party nominees, Cuttack MP candidate Prakash Mishra and Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly candidate Nayan Kishore Mohanty.